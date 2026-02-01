Chabot (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game against New Jersey for precautionary reasons.

Chabot had one shot, one block and two hits in 15:59 of ice time before leaving the game. The Senators specifying that Chabot's exit was precautionary does make it seem more likely that he'll still play Monday in Pittsburgh. However, if Chabot does end up missing that game, then Nikolas Matinpalo will probably draw into the lineup.