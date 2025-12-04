Head coach Travis Green said Thursday that Chabot (upper body) is expected to miss approximately 10 more days, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chabot has appeared in just one of the Senators' last nine games, and he was placed on injured reserve Saturday. While he's already eligible to return, he'll require more time on the shelf before he's in the mix to return to game action. Dennis Gilbert is slated to make his season debut Thursday against the Rangers as the Senators continue to adjust their defensive pairings in Chabot's absence.