Chabot (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Ottawa recalled Dennis Gilbert from AHL Belleville on Saturday in a corresponding move. Chabot has missed six of the last seven games. He probably won't be an option for the rest of the team's road trip, which ends against Montreal on Tuesday, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Chabot has earned two goals, 10 points, 22 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 13 hits across 18 appearances this season.