Chabot recorded an assist with two shots on net, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over Chicago.

Returning to the lineup after a 12-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Chabot immediately slotted back in on Ottawa's top pairing with Jake Sanderson and handled duties on the point of the second power-play unit. Chabot has only been healthy enough to play 19 games so far in 2025-26, but the 28-year-old defenseman has been productive when available with two goals and 11 points, along with 37 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a plus-4 rating.