Senators' Thomas Chabot: No points in return from injury
RotoWire Staff
Chabot (hand) fired two shots and delivered two hits in 20:21 of ice time in a 6-4 win over Montreal on Saturday.
It was his first game since breaking his hand March 16. Get him activated in you need help as the season closes. Chabot is a top talent.
