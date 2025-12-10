Chabot (upper body) will not travel with the Senators for their upcoming three-game road trip, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports Wednesday.

At this point, Chabot may be better served sitting out until after the Christmas break, as he will have missed 14 of the team's last 15 contests by the time the club is back in Ottawa. Still, the Quebec native would be a strong addition to the Sens' blue line, considering he has racked up 10 points in 18 games this year.