Stutzle (knee) is slated to miss the remainder of the 2022 IIHF World Championship, Steven Ellis of The Hockey News reports.

Stutzle suffered a sprained knee while playing for Germany at Worlds and it appears the Senators don't want to risk the winger suffering any further damage. After putting up 22 goals and 36 assists this year, both career bests, the 20-year-old Stutzle should be capable of pushing those numbers even higher next year, making him a top-end fantasy value.