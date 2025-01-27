Stutzle recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Utah.
Stutzle recorded points in consecutive games for the first time since a Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 back-to-back set when he notched goals in wins over Pittsburgh and Dallas. The 23-year-old has been slumping of late and has recorded a mere eight points (four goals, four assists) in 14 appearances in January. He's certainly capable of producing at a better rate than that, as he evidenced it earlier in the season.
