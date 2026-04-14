Kleven (upper body) is skating and could be available for the first round of the playoffs, coach Travis Green said Tuesday, per Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa.

The 24-year-old blueliner has three goals and 18 points across 70 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, already surpassing his 10-point output from 79 games a season ago. He also racked up 126 hits, 94 blocked shots and 51 PIM this campaign before sustaining the upper-body injury. A physical third-pairing presence, Kleven was one of Ottawa's more reliable defenders in last year's first-round loss to Toronto, picking up two assists in six games. His potential return would be a significant boost to a Senators blue line that has been ravaged by injuries down the stretch. Kleven has no standalone fantasy value, but owners in deep playoff-pool formats tracking hits and blocks should monitor his status closely.