Kleven scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The goal was Kleven's first of the season, and it was just his second point in 12 outings since he returned from a lower-body injury. The defenseman remains firmly in a third-pairing role, but he's done well to keep Nikolas Matinpalo in the press box. Kleven is at seven points, 51 shots on net, 72 hits, 65 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 44 appearances.