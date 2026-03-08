Kleven scored a goal, added 17 PIM, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Kleven tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, just 34 seconds after Jacob Melanson opened the scoring for Seattle. Late in the third period, Kleven's game ended early when he was given a game misconduct for a cross-check to Jared McCann. It's not clear if that play will earn supplemental discipline -- though that would be a problem for the Senators, who lost Jake Sanderson (upper body) earlier in the contest. Kleven snapped a six-game point drought with the goal and now has two tallies ,12 points, 67 shots on net, 47 PIM, 103 hits and 77 blocked shots over 57 appearances.