Thrun (shoulder) will remain on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's clash with Calgary, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Thrun will be shelved for his fifth consecutive contest due to his lingering shoulder problem. There was some speculation that Thrun would be ready to face the Flames, so he could still be an option sooner rather than later. Having said that, the 22-year-old blueliner has one point in his last 21 outings, so few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting his return.