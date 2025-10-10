Skinner scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Skinner scored 5:31 into his Sharks debut, putting them ahead 1-0 at the time. He saw just 10:40 of ice time while playing in a third line role, though 2:46 of that came on the power play. The 33-year-old Skinner is notoriously unpredictable on offense -- he's just three years removed from an 82-point season, but he was limited to 29 points in 72 regular-season outings with the Oilers in 2024-25. Given the supporting cast in San Jose and Skinner's depth role, don't expect a significant bounce-back campaign for the winger.