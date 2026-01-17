Klingberg logged an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Klingberg earned his first point in three contests since he returned from a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman's production had started to fade prior to the injury -- he has just two points over his last 10 outings, but he's still in a top-four role with power-play time. Klingberg has 17 points (seven on the power play), 52 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 25 hits and 16 PIM over 34 appearances.