Klingberg (lower body) won't be an option versus the Stars on Saturday but could suit up in Sunday's clash with Vegas, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Klingberg will miss his fourth straight game due to his lower-body problem, but he appears to be nearing his return to action. In six games prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old Swede managed just one point to go with 12 shots, eight blocks and three hits. Even once cleared to play, fantasy managers will need to take a cautious approach to utilizing Klingberg given his streaky offensive performance this year.