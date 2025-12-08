Klingberg netted a goal, tallied an assist, put three shots on target and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Carolina.

Klingberg made his presence felt in the second period, where he scored an even-strength goal before he picked up a power-play helper on Alexander Wennberg's tally. Overall, Klingberg is up to four goals, five assists, 33 shots on net and 28 blocks through 21 games this season. When he's been in the lineup, the veteran blueliner has been close to a half of a point-per-game pace this season. He's been a staple on the top power-play unit this season, which elevates his point ceiling as a part of the Sharks' run-and-gun offense. When healthy, Klingberg has solid value in deep fantasy leagues this season.