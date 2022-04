Couture notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Couture set up Timo Meier's tally in the final second of regulation to force overtime. It hasn't been a great finish to the season for Couture, who has four helpers in his last nine appearances. The center is up to 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) with 191 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-8 rating in 74 outings this season.