Couture scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

Couture was involved in the Sharks' last two goals of the contest. The center keeps lighting the lamp -- he has six goals and three assists in his last seven outings. Playing for a struggling team hasn't earned him much attention, but his 10 tallies and seven helpers, including six power-play points, should have him on most fantasy rosters. He's added 44 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-8 rating through 21 appearances.