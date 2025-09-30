default-cbs-image
Wahlstrom was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Sharks on Tuesday.

Wahlstrom will now link up with AHL San Jose, as he's signed to a minor-league deal for the 2025-26 season. The No. 11 overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft will look to put together a strong campaign with the Barracuda in effort to be a potential call-up if the Sharks need his services due to injuries throughout the year. Wahlstrom accumulated nine goals and 15 points over 19 regular-season outings with AHL Providence in 2024-25.

