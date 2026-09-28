Musty (upper body) was put on non-roster injured reserve Monday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

It was relayed Sept. 17 that Musty will be out long term due to his upper-body injury, so his placement on IR-NR doesn't come as a surprise. The 21-year-old had a relatively solid first full season with AHL San Jose in 2025-26, accounting for 21 goals, 45 points and a minus-14 rating over 61 regular-season games. The left-shot winger will likely continue his development with the Barracuda once he moves past his injury.