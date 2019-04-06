Meier (undisclosed) will not play Saturday in the regular-season finale versus the Avalanche, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. However, he's on track to be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Meier needed X-rays after Thursday's game against the Oilers, but it's apparent that he didn't suffer a serious injury. The net-crashing winger's regular season comes to a close with him having compiled 30 goals and 36 assists to complement a plus-9 rating through 78 games. Naturally, his top-six role has included power-play ice time, with the Swiss national dropping 10 points in that ke special teams spot.