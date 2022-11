Meier scored three goals on six shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Kraken.

Meier tallied once in each period, including a power-play goal in the opening stanza, to earn his fourth career hat trick. He's collected five goals and two assists during a five-game point streak. The 26-year-old winger continues to be a premium power forward with 12 goals, nine assists, 110 shots on net, 47 hits and a minus-1 rating through 22 contests.