Desharnais (upper body) participated in Sunday's practice and could be an option to return to the lineup Tuesday against Columbus, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Desharnais has been sidelined for 17 straight games, as he hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 26 in Colorado. If Desharnais is given the green light to play Tuesday, he will likely be eased into action in a third-pairing role. The 29-year-old has accounted for two helpers, 28 hits, 34 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 20 outings this season.