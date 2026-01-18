Sharks' Vincent Desharnais: Ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Desharnais (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Florida on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
The Sharks opened a roster spot for Desharnais' return from a 23-game absence by placing Nick Leddy on waivers Sunday. The 29-year-old Desharnais has contributed two assists, 12 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 28 hits across 20 appearances this season.
