Askarov will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Flames, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov has gone unbeaten in regulation over his last three appearances, but he allowed five goals in his most recent outing. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder has a 6-8-1 record, a 3.22 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 15 outings this season. Despite his inconsistencies to begin the 2026-27 campaign, he remains a decent streaming option in deep fantasy leagues Tuesday against the Flames, who rank 29th in the NHL with 2.43 goals per game this season.