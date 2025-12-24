Askarov allowed four goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Askarov lasted just 14:57, leaving after digging the Sharks a 4-0 hole. Alex Nedeljkovic did no better in relief, allowing three goals on 10 shots even with the Golden Knights letting up significantly in pressure. Askarov has lost his last two outings, and he's given up at least three goals in seven straight contests, a major downturn after his strong November. Overall, he's 12-10-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 23 starts. The holiday break may serve him well to reset, but if Askarov's struggles persist, Nedeljkovic could begin to pull closer to an even split of starts.