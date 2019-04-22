Stars' Ben Bishop: Draws Game 6 start

Bishop will tend the home cage for Monday's Game 6 clash with the Predators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Bishop is coming off a solid outing in Game 5, where he stopped 30 of 33 shots en route to the victory. In two home games in the series thus far, Bishop has been outstanding, accumulating an 1-1-0 record along with a 2.04 GAA and .937 save percentage. The Stars will need that same sort of performance from Bishop if they want to finish off the Predators at home.