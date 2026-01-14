DeSmith stopped 22 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

DeSmith did his part to keep the game close, but the Stars' offense didn't have much to give in the second half of a back-to-back. The 34-year-old has functioned well in the backup role this season, earning a 10-3-5 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 19 appearances. Expect Jake Oettinger to get the nod for Thursday's game in Utah.