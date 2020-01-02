Stars' Corey Perry: Disciplinary hearing set for Friday

Perry has a disciplinary hearing scheduled for Friday after he elbowed the Predators' Ryan Ellis on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 2:44 of the first period, and Ellis was unable to return to the game due to an upper-body injury. Perry received a major penalty for elbowing as well as a game misconduct, but it appears he could also be suspended for his actions. If he misses time, Justin Dowling will likely enter the lineup, and Tyler Seguin would probably shift from center to right wing.