Stars' Corey Perry: Disciplinary hearing set for Friday
Perry has a disciplinary hearing scheduled for Friday after he elbowed the Predators' Ryan Ellis on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at 2:44 of the first period, and Ellis was unable to return to the game due to an upper-body injury. Perry received a major penalty for elbowing as well as a game misconduct, but it appears he could also be suspended for his actions. If he misses time, Justin Dowling will likely enter the lineup, and Tyler Seguin would probably shift from center to right wing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.