Bichsel (undisclosed) is questionable to return to Sunday's home matchup against Ottawa, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Bichsel needed assistance getting off the ice after being hit into the boards in the second period. The left-shot defenseman logged 9:31 of ice time prior to departing. If he is forced to miss any further time, Vladislav Kolyachonok, who was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game, will likely draw back into the lineup. Dallas begins a brief two-game road trip Tuesday versus the Rangers.