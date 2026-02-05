Duchene scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Duchene extended his point streak to six games, a span in which he's earned six goals and three helpers. The 35-year-old was fairly inconsistent prior to this stretch, and he'll look to keep the momentum going after the Olympics. For the season, the veteran center is at 10 goals, 20 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-3 rating across 32 appearances.