Steel scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Steel tallied just 2:10 into the game as the Stars' fourth line made an early impact. The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract extension Feb. 14, so he's cemented himself as a key part of the forward depth in Dallas. He's also enjoying a pretty steady year with five goals, 18 points, 71 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-2 rating through 55 appearances. Steel should get to the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his career, but he may struggle to challenge his personal best of 28 points from the 2022-23 campaign.