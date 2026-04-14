Steel (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's road clash against the Sabres, per Robert Tiffin of D Magazine.

Steel has begun traveling with the team and it was noted that he has a chance to appear in Wednesday's regular-season finale. When healthy, the 28-year-old center has 12 goals, 33 points, 82 shots on net, 77 hits and 29 blocked shots across 72 games this season. If Steel ends up missing his ninth consecutive game Wednesday, there's a chance that he's being held out to be at 100 percent ahead of Dallas' first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.