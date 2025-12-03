Seguin sustained a lower-body injury and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Seguin sustained the injury as he fell awkwardly following a hit by Vladislav Gavrikov in the first period. The injury was announced before the first intermission, and while he's officially questionable to return, the early update doesn't bode particularly well for his status. The Stars also play Wednesday versus the Devils, which could require Nathan Bastian to draw into the lineup if Seguin can't play.