Seguin posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Seguin managed two goals, two assists 10 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating over seven contests in the first round. It was a somewhat quiet showing for his line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment, but the Stars are heading to the second round, giving those players more time to be a factor on offense. Seguin has had his minutes managed after a long-term hip injury -- he finished with fewer than 15 minutes of ice time in four of the seven first-round games.