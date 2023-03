Duhaime scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

After missing the prior seven games due to an upper-body injury, Duhaime beat Charlie Lindgren with a wicked backhand from the faceoff dot early in the third period to give the Wild a 4-1 lead. The physical winger doesn't typically supply much offense, as he has only eight goals and nine points through 40 games on the season, but he has chipped in 38 PIM and 116 hits with a plus-5 rating.