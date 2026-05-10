Faber scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

This was Faber's third multi-point effort over nine playoff contests. All of his points came at even strength -- he's yet to log a power-play point this postseason. The defenseman has four goals, five assists, 28 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-12 rating. Faber gets overshadowed by Quinn Hughes a lot of the time, but the former is a talented blueliner on his own merits.