Jiricek was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.

Jiricek's promotion to the NHL roster is a good indication that there is an injury on the blue line ahead of Monday's matchup with the Kings. Even with the defenseman's call-up, he may find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch. In the minors this year, Jiricek has notched one goal and two assists in 13 outings, so he probably shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside.