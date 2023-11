Gaudreau (upper body) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Sunday against Toronto, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gaudreau is good to go after sitting out the past 10 games. He hasn't earned a point in six appearances this season. Gaudreau, who could occupy a middle-six role n Sunday's contest, has been credited with nine shots on goal, one blocked shot and three hits this campaign.