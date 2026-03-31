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Spurgeon (upper body) will be available versus the Canucks on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Spurgeon was sidelined against the Bruins on Saturday due to his upper-body problem but won't miss any additional time. The blueliner is currently mired in a 15-game goalless streak dating back to before the Olympic break. During that stretch, Spurgeon has generated two assists, 21 blocks and 15 shots while averaging 18:47 of ice time.

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