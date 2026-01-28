Spurgeon scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Spurgeon had been limited to one assist over his previous nine outings. The defenseman picked a good time to find the twine, scoring the tying goal with 2:02 left in regulation. He's earned five goals, 15 points, 64 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-2 rating over 54 appearances. While his production hasn't been that impressive, he's been able to stay healthy and serve as a defensive leader for the Wild this year.