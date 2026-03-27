Spurgeon required stitches after crashing into the net in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Head coach John Hynes said Spurgeon should be fine moving forward, but that leaves at least a little doubt to his availability in Boston on Saturday. Check back for an update on Spurgeon's status ahead of that contest. If the defenseman can't play, Zach Bogosian will likely draw back into the lineup.