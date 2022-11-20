Spurgeon logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Spurgeon set up Sam Steel for the game-tying goal at 17:23 of the third period. The helper ended a seven-game point drought for Spurgeon, who has yet to really find a groove on offense. The 32-year-old blueliner has a goal, five assists, 28 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-8 rating through 18 contests. His defense will keep him in a top-four role, but that won't be enough to keep him on fantasy rosters in standard formats without an uptick in points. On the bright side, he's starting to see more power-play time while Calen Addison is in a slump.