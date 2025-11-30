Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Stuck in slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spurgeon's point drought reached 11 games in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.
Spurgeon is plus-7 with 21 blocked shots and 11 hits in that span, and he's still on the Wild's second power-play unit. That suggests he's doing the little things right and getting unlucky on offense. The 36-year-old defenseman is at four points, 25 shots on net, 46 blocks, 37 hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating through 26 appearances this season. Spurgeon's offense will rebound eventually, though he doesn't have the upside of teammates and fellow defenders Brock Faber and Zeev Buium.
More News
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Scores on power play Monday•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Finds twine in overtime loss•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Moves past injury•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Not in action Saturday•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Exits game after puck to throat•
-
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Produces assist Wednesday•