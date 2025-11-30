Spurgeon's point drought reached 11 games in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Spurgeon is plus-7 with 21 blocked shots and 11 hits in that span, and he's still on the Wild's second power-play unit. That suggests he's doing the little things right and getting unlucky on offense. The 36-year-old defenseman is at four points, 25 shots on net, 46 blocks, 37 hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating through 26 appearances this season. Spurgeon's offense will rebound eventually, though he doesn't have the upside of teammates and fellow defenders Brock Faber and Zeev Buium.