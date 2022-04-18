Spurgeon scored twice and blocked four shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Spurgeon tallied in the first period to give the Wild a 2-0 lead, and he struck again by tipping in a shot 1:05 into overtime. Sunday's effort ended the blueliner's three-game point drought that followed a seven-game streak. He's up to nine tallies, 38 points, 106 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating through 60 appearances.