Erksson Ek (undisclosed) is still being evaluated after leaving Friday's 5-1 win over Dallas early, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Eriksson Ek lasted only one shift prior to exiting Game 3. It was his first appearance since April 6 due to a leg injury, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he aggravated the issue. The Wild expect to know more about Eriksson Ek's status prior to Game 4 on Sunday.