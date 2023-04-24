Klingberg tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Klingberg got Minnesota on the board in the third period, beating Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot after corralling a deflected puck. Klingberg would add a second point later in the frame with an assist on Frederick Gaudreau's tally. The 30-year-old defenseman has four points (a goal and three assists) through two postseason games against his former team after missing the first two games of the series with a lower-body injury. Klingberg tallied 10 goals and 33 points in 67 regular-season games between Minnesota and Anaheim.