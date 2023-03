Brodin (lower body) is not on the Wild's two-game road trip, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Brodin would be traveling with the Wild on their Western swing, despite the fact that he has yet to resume skating, but that was not the case. Brodin has missed the last four games after he was hurt Feb. 21 versus LA. Brodin has two goals and nine assists in 49 games this season.