Brodin (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, according to the NHL media site.

Brodin is poised to return to the lineup Sunday against Washington following a 12-game absence. He has generated 11 points, 73 shots on goal, 107 blocks and 40 hits in 49 contests this campaign. Brodin is projected to be back alongside Matt Dumba on Minnesota's second defense pairing. Blueliners Calen Addison and Jon Merrill could be healthy scratches because Jacob Middleton (illness) is probable to return to action as well.