Khusnutdinov was held off the scoresheet for the 13th consecutive game in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Utah.

Khusnutdinov was not alone in futility Thursday, but he has done little while operating in a fourth-line role this season. He's at four points over 45 contests -- matching his total from 16 games in 2023-24. He's added just 22 shots on net, 35 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 2024-25. Khusnutdinov didn't see much extra ice time while the Wild were missing several key players earlier in January, and his role could potentially even shrink as the team gets healthier.